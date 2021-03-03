Seasonal load limits coming soon

Spring load restrictions will soon be placed on area streets and highways.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically lifted only when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

Burleigh County will put load limits in place effective at 7 a.m. Friday, according to the county Highway Department. A map showing all restrictions is available on the county website at www.burleighco.com.

Seasonal load limits could be put in place on state highways in North Dakota as early as next week, according to the state Transportation Department.

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511, going to http://www.dot.nd.gov/divisions/maintenance/511.htm, or using the web app at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.