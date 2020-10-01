Search for a new Coal Creek owner continues, co-op CEO says

Great River Energy is continuing to search for a new owner for Coal Creek Station, but so far no companies have offered to buy the facility, the head of the power cooperative told representatives of North Dakota’s lignite coal industry Thursday.

The McLean County plant experienced a $170 million shortfall in energy sales in 2019, following several years of financial woes as it has struggled to compete in a market saturated with cheap natural gas and renewables, GRE President and CEO David Saggau said via video to Lignite Energy Council members attending the trade group’s virtual fall conference.

He reiterated what he’d indicated in May when he announced the plant’s closure publicly, that the cooperative is essentially looking to give the plant away “for a dollar.”

“We have had many discussions with folks,” he said, adding that the large size of the plant, which has a 1,100-megawatt capacity, limits the number of companies interested in acquiring such a facility.

