School officials grapple with ‘learning gap’

“We also worked with the (MHA Nation) tribe to make sure that each child has an electronic device that was appropriate for online learning,” Zietz said.

John Barry, the Glen Ullin public schools superintendent, said he wasn’t surprised by the drop in test scores.

“All scores are going to decline to a certain extent just because there’s not a substitute for in-house learning,” Barry said.

He said he agrees freedom needs to be left to the districts on how they develop ways to close the learning gap. He thinks eventually the learning gap will close naturally, although he predicts it may take a couple years.

“Overwhelming (students) and changing their schedule and then adding another program in the summertime, I don’t foresee that being the answer,” Barry said.

He said he already sees progress since students have been able to return to school in-person. He said teachers are able to work with students independently and in small groups to address areas where they are struggling.

“There’s so much more to academics than just the grades,” Barry said. “The mental and emotional well-being of a child really suffers (from virtual learning). We all need to have interactions with each other.”