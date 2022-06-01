Sanford Health officials to meet with Mott leaders about nursing home's future

Sanford Health has indicated a willingness to gift the Good Samaritan Society nursing home building in Mott to the city instead of selling it with a restriction that it can't be used for health care purposes, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.

The Good Samaritan Society, which merged with Sanford Health in 2019, late last month announced that it would close the skilled nursing facility in Mott on July 22 because it's not sustainable long term. The home has 55 employees and 31 residents, and the announcement angered the southwestern community of 700 people.

Burgum late Tuesday said in a statement that he and state Department of Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones had spoken with Sanford President and CEO Bill Gassen, who offered to gift the facility rather than sell it. Sanford representatives plan to meet with Mott officials Wednesday to discuss the facility’s future.

“The Good Samaritan Society is an important employer and health care provider for Mott and the surrounding region, and we appreciate Sanford’s willingness to work with the community on options for the facility and long-term care in the Mott area,” Burgum said.

Good Samaritan Society Vice President of Operations Aimee Middleton confirmed the Wednesday meeting with Mott Mayor Troy Mosbrucker to the Tribune.

"We care deeply about our residents in Mott and the dedicated caregivers who serve them. We want to find a solution that meets the needs of the community," she said.

Middleton did not directly comment on Burgum's statement that Sanford Health has indicated a willingness to gift the nursing home to the city, saying only that officials would "discuss options" at the meeting.

"Closing a location is always a last resort," she said. "We look for creative solutions, but unfortunately, sometimes short-term fixes are not enough to address the long-term challenges. In Mott, it has been extremely difficult to hire and retain nursing staff to ensure we can continue to maintain the high-quality and safe care our residents deserve."

Good Samaritan Society Regional Executive Director Phil Samuelson told the Tribune last week that the coronavirus pandemic has put stress on the senior care industry. He said staffing challenges, a decline in residents and increased operating costs also contributed to the decision to close the Mott facility.

He said restrictions on the future use of a property are put in place "in situations like this one when long-term care facilities face ongoing challenges such as difficulty hiring staff and increased operating costs."

The city in a statement last week called the building sale clause "extremely disheartening and devastating" and said it was "dedicated to pursuing and exploring additional options through our legal counsel."

