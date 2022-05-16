Sanford Health breaking ground on Williston clinic

Sanford Health is breaking ground on a clinic in Williston.

The multispecialty clinic will be part of the 800-acre Williston Square development on the grounds of the city's former airport. It will include primary and specialty services, an infusion center, imaging equipment and a lab. Sanford did not state a cost estimate.

“We are excited to move forward with our vision of bringing enhanced health care to Williston and its surrounding communities,” said Dr. Todd Schaffer, president and CEO of Sanford's Bismarck region. “Last year we purchased 25 acres of land in Williston Square with the vision of creating a regional center for health care in Williston. We remain committed to working closely with the city of Williston and the community board to plan future services that will better serve the needs of patients closer to home.”

Sanford and the city in March 2021 announced they were collaborating on a hospital and clinic in the oil patch hub. The status of the plans for the city to build a hospital and have Sanford lease it aren't clear. Sanford told the Tribune that it was focusing on the clinic.

"Our site on Williston Square offers additional space to expand health care in the future, and this is the first step in a long-term investment that will serve northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana," Schaffer said in a statement.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based health system said the clinic is "the next step in Sanford’s 100-year plan to serve Williston and its surrounding communities."

Williston Mayor Howard Klug in a statement said the clinic will not only boost health care in the city, it "will support partnerships with Williston State College and other universities to provide educational opportunities for future health care workers."

Williston Square, in addition to health care facilities, includes plans for a civic center, shopping, restaurants, and residential homes and apartment buildings.

