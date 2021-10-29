Saltwater spills south of Medora

A saltwater spill occurred this week at a tank battery in the oil fields of Billings County, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.

Scout Energy Management reported to the state on Tuesday that 500 barrels of the fluid had leaked the previous day from a line connecting pieces of equipment at the site. That volume is equal to 21,000 gallons. Saltwater is also known as brine or produced water, and it comes up in wells alongside oil and gas.

Scout reported that the saltwater stayed on the well pad, which is 5 miles south of Medora. Cleanup is underway and all of the fluid has been recovered, Scout said. A state inspector has visited the site, according to the Oil and Gas Division.

