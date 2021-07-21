Saltwater spills reported in McKenzie County

Two saltwater spills occurred in McKenzie County this week, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Tallgrass Energy reported a spill from one of its pipelines on Monday. The company estimated 850 barrels or 35,700 gallons spilled, affecting private property about 7 miles south of Watford City, according to a report it filed with the state.

Saltwater is known as produced water or brine in the oil fields, and it can render land infertile when it spills. It's a byproduct of oil production, typically transported by truck or pipeline from an oil well to a disposal site.

Tallgrass has not determined what caused its spill. A lightning strike is to blame for a separate incident that caused a fire and 820 barrels or 34,440 gallons of saltwater to spill at a disposal site about 5 miles south of Keene on Tuesday, according to a report the site operator, Bullrock, made with the state.

Both companies are working to clean up the spills. State investigators will continue to monitor those efforts.

