Saltwater spills in Williams County

Cold temperatures caused a pump leak and a saltwater spill at an oil field site in Williams County on Sunday, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.

Liberty Midstream Solutions reported to the state that 400 barrels or 16,800 gallons of the fluid spilled at its Stomping Horse Service Well No. 2 about 7 miles north of Tioga.

The saltwater was contained to the site, and the entirety of the volume has been recovered, according to a spill report filed with the state. Saltwater is also known as produced water or brine in the oil industry, and it comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites.

A state inspector has visited the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, according to the Oil and Gas Division.

