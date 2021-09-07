Saltwater spills from Bowman County tank

A valve malfunction caused saltwater to spill from a tank in a Bowman County oil field last week, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said Tuesday.

Continental Resources estimated 1,500 barrels or 63,000 gallons of saltwater spilled from its Kay Central Tank Battery about 9 miles south of Marmarth, according to a report the company filed with the state on Aug. 30. The fluid that spilled at the tank battery was contained to the site, and a state inspector has visited.