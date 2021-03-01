Saltwater spills at McKenzie County injection site

Cold weather led to a saltwater spill at an injection site in McKenzie County last Thursday, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Samson Oil and Gas USA estimated that 1,000 barrels or 42,000 gallons of the fluid spilled at the Mays 1-20H injection well, with some leaking into rangeland. The spill occurred 6 miles southwest of Alexander. Frozen water caused equipment to crack and prompted the fluid to escape from a tank into the well pad's berm system, which did not contain all the fluid, according to a spill report Samson filed with the state.

Saltwater, also known as produced water or brine, comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites and can render farmland infertile when it spills. The fluid that leaked was being injected into an old oil field to help boost production, a practice known as enhanced oil recovery.

State investigators have visited the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, Environmental Quality said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0