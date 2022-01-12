Saltwater spills at Divide County disposal site

An oil and gas contractor discovered a saltwater spill at a disposal site in Divide County on Monday, according to a report the site operator filed with the state.

Prima Exploration reported to state officials that 500 barrels or 21,000 gallons of saltwater spilled at its Sioux Trail 1 SWD disposal well about 7 miles north of Zahl. The fluid appears to be contained to the well site, the company said.

Saltwater is also known as produced water or brine, and it comes up in wells along with oil and gas. It's typically injected back underground for disposal.

Prima said it discovered two leaks in equipment at the site that occurred as a result of freezing temperatures.

The company said it has recovered all 500 barrels that spilled.

An inspector with the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division has visited the site.

