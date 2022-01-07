 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saltwater spill reported in Williams County

A frozen valve broke and caused a saltwater spill at an oil well site in Williams County on Thursday.

Whiting Oil and Gas Corp. reported to the state that 270 barrels or 11,340 gallons of saltwater spilled and was contained to the Vandeberg 31-1-3H well pad about 5 miles south of Epping. Saltwater is also known as brine or produced water, and it's a byproduct of oil production.

A state inspector has visited the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

