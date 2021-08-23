 Skip to main content
Saltwater spill reported in Mountrail County
Whiting Oil and Gas has reported a saltwater spill at a Mountrail County well site to state regulators.

The company says 1,400 barrels or 58,800 gallons of saltwater spilled last Thursday and was contained within the well pad. Saltwater, also known as produced water or brine, comes up alongside oil and gas from a well. The bulk of the fluid that spilled has been recovered, according to the company.

Whiting told the state that after it delivered the saltwater to a pipeline system operated by Goodnight Midstream, a broken fitting resulted in the fluid flowing back from the pipeline and spilling, according to a report filed by the company. The spill occurred at the Brown 41-28XH central tank battery about 11 miles south of Stanley.

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division says a state inspector has visited the site and will monitor cleanup.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

