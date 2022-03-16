Saltwater spill reported in Dunn County

Saltwater spilled from a Dunn County pipeline last week and leaked into agricultural land, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

An alarm first alerted Marathon Oil to the spill last Friday. The pipeline leaked an estimated 448 barrels or 18,816 gallons of saltwater 5 miles northeast of Killdeer. Saltwater is also known as produced water or brine, and it can render land infertile when it leaks. The fluid comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites.