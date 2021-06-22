Saltwater spill reported in Bowman County

A pipeline spilled saltwater into a Bowman County creek Monday, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

An injection line at a saltwater disposal well failed, causing 550 barrels or 23,000 gallons of the fluid to spill, according to a report filed by the operator of the site, Denbury Resources. Some of the liquid entered a partly dry bed of Skull Creek and traveled about half a mile, the report said.

Saltwater is also known as brine or produced water and is a byproduct of oil production. It is typically injected back underground for permanent storage, but when it spills it can prevent vegetation from growing.

Denbury said it sent out a water truck to empty the line and recover the fluid. Cleanup efforts are ongoing, according to the company.

Environmental Quality personnel have visited the site and will continue to monitor it, the agency said.

