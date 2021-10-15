Saltwater spill reported in Billings County

A valve failure led to a saltwater leak at a disposal site in the oil fields of Billings County on Thursday, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.

Scout Energy Management reported that 800 barrels or 33,600 gallons of the fluid leaked from its Medora Heath-Madison Unit 26D well located 5 miles south of Medora. The fluid was contained within the well site, and most of it has been recovered, according to a report the company filed with the state.

Saltwater is also known as produced water or brine and comes up in wells along with oil or gas. It's typically transported by truck or pipeline to a disposal site, where it's injected back underground.

A state inspector has visited the spill site and will continue to monitor cleanup, the Oil and Gas Division said.

