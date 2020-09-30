Saltwater spill reported from McKenzie County pipeline

A saltwater leak occurred Tuesday at a pipeline valve site in McKenzie County, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

The department said 1,000 barrels, which is equal to 42,000 gallons, of the fluid leaked from the pipeline operated by Enable Midstream Partners.

The leak occurred about 10 miles west of Mandaree, spilling into the land around the valve, said Karl Rockeman, director of the department's division of water quality.

Saltwater, also known as brine or produced water, is a byproduct of oil production. It's typically carried from an oil well by pipeline or truck to a disposal site, where it's injected back underground for permanent storage. The fluid can render farmland infertile when it spills.

Environmental Quality said its personnel have visited the McKenzie County spill site and will continue to monitor cleanup.

