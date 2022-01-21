Saltwater spill reported at Williams County disposal site

Crescent Point Energy reported a saltwater spill at a Williams County disposal site to North Dakota regulators on Thursday.

The company estimated 800 barrels or 33,600 gallons of the fluid was released due to an alarm failure. Saltwater is also known as produced water or brine within the oil industry, and it comes up in wells alongside oil and gas. It's typically injected back underground for storage.

Crescent told the state that it has recovered all the spilled fluid, which stayed contained within the disposal site about 11 miles northwest of Epping.

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said a state inspector has visited the site and will continue to monitor cleanup.

