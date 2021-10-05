 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saltwater spill reported at Williams County disposal site
0 Comments

Saltwater spill reported at Williams County disposal site

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A saltwater spill occurred Sunday at a disposal site in Williams County, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Oasis Petroleum North America reported that 220 barrels or 9,240 gallons of the fluid leaked from its saltwater disposal well site about 5 miles southeast of Williston. The company estimated 2 barrels or 84 gallons of saltwater migrated off the well pad into an agricultural field.

Saltwater is also known as brine or produced water within the oil industry. It comes up in wells along with oil and gas, and it can render land infertile when it spills.

Environmental Quality officials are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, the agency said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News