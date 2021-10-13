 Skip to main content
Saltwater spill occurs at Mountrail County disposal site
Saltwater spill occurs at Mountrail County disposal site

A saltwater spill occurred last week at a disposal site in the Mountrail County oil fields, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division reported Wednesday.

Tallgrass Energy notified the state of the spill at a new tank battery it was constructing after two trucks from a third-party vendor unloaded saltwater using newly installed piping that wasn't attached to a tank, according to the company's report. Saltwater is also known as brine or produced water, and it comes up in wells alongside oil and gas.

The company estimated 286 barrels or about 12,000 gallons spilled during the incident, which occurred Saturday 8 miles south of Stanley. The majority of the fluid has been recovered, according to the report.

A state inspector has visited the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, the Oil and Gas Division said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

