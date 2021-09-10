Saltwater spill occurs at McKenzie County pipeline site

The company operates the pipeline, which leaked about one mile northeast of Arnegard. Tallgrass estimated the line released 1,100 barrels or 46,200 gallons of fluid.

Saltwater is known as brine or produced water within the oil industry, and it comes up in wells alongside oil and natural gas. It can render land infertile when it spills, and some of the fluid that leaked from the pipeline flowed into a harvested wheat field.