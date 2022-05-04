Saltwater spill impacts Billings County creek

White Rock Oil and Gas has reported a saltwater leak from a pipeline in Billings County to state regulators.
Some of the liquid reached a creek, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.
White Rock estimated that 25 barrels or 1,050 gallons of saltwater spilled. Saltwater, also known as produced water or brine, comes up along with oil and gas in wells. It's typically injected back underground for permanent storage.
The incident occurred about 7 miles northwest of Fairfield. White Rock reported it to the state last Saturday.
State officials are investigating the spill. The cause of the leak is not yet clear.
