Safety project launched on stretch of oil patch highway

North Dakota's Transportation Department has launched a Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City.

The project includes enhanced safety features such as more visible pavement markings and increased signage, as well as a bigger law enforcement presence. The 70-mile project is expected to be complete in October.

“Safety corridors are a tool that combines engineering, enforcement and education to help us reach the goal of zero fatalities on North Dakota roads,” state Transportation Director Bill Panos said. “Safety corridors work towards reducing crashes, and also to serve as a reminder to drivers to always take personal responsibility when traveling.”

The effort is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

Previous safety corridors have been implemented on Highway 85 from Watford City to state Highway 68; U.S. Highway 52 from Brooks Junction to Velva; and U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn.