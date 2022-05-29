Ryder man killed, 2 teens injured in Friday vehicle rollover in Ward County

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a driver killed Friday after his vehicle rolled over in a ditch as he attempted to pass a crop sprayer in Ward County.
Nathan Joel Wohlk, 42, Ryder, was driving a Nissan Xterra on Ward County Road 24 about 5 miles west of Douglas, the Highway Patrol said. The vehicle encountered a slow-moving row crop sprayer about 11:15 a.m. and drove into the right ditch as it approached the sprayer. The Nissan faulted on an approach and overturned end over end, the Patrol said.
Wohlk was declared dead at the scene by the county coroner, authorities said. Two passengers, both 13-year-old girls, were treated for injuries and released.