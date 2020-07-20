Rural electric co-ops seek federal relief amid coronavirus toll on businesses

While the co-op sits on the edge of the Bakken oil patch and does not supply electricity to any wells in the shale play, it provides power to older wells, one-third of which have idled as the pandemic sent oil demand cratering, along with prices and production, he said.

Hauck said the co-op supplies power to a number of oilfield service providers and pipelines.

“That whole segment has taken a significant decline,” he said.

Co-ops such as Verendrye hope for help from Congress. They are asking for the ability to refinance loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service at lower rates without incurring prepayment penalties. Co-ops secure loans to support electric infrastructure and operations.

Bills have been introduced in the House and the Senate, where Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is a sponsor.

Hauck said Verendrye has $60 million in debt from Rural Utilities Service loans, and he estimates the co-op would save as much as $1 million per year until the loans are paid off, if Congress OKs the request for relief.