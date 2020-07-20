Rural electric co-ops seek federal relief amid coronavirus toll on businesses

Rural electric cooperatives that provide power to homes and businesses are seeking federal relief as they feel the ripple effects of the coronavirus pandemic on their members.
A significant number of businesses in North Dakota closed their doors -- albeit temporarily for most -- or scaled back their operations in the early days of the pandemic. As a result, their power usage fell, and for many it’s still low.
The best indicator of the hit in Verendrye Electric Cooperative’s service territory is sales tax revenue, which sits at 60% of the amount collected in Minot last year, said Randy Hauck, general manager of the co-op that serves seven counties in the Minot area.
“That means 40% of commerce has gone away,” he said Monday on a call with reporters organized by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
The co-op provides power to 16 hotels, for example, and those hotels have been sitting largely vacant with just 10% to 20% of rooms occupied, he said.
“Empty rooms and hotels don’t use power,” he said.
The same goes for the 30 restaurants serviced by the co-op, many of which closed for a while and reopened open under reduced operations, said Hauck, who added that it’s a similar story with stores at the local mall.
While the co-op sits on the edge of the Bakken oil patch and does not supply electricity to any wells in the shale play, it provides power to older wells, one-third of which have idled as the pandemic sent oil demand cratering, along with prices and production, he said.
Hauck said the co-op supplies power to a number of oilfield service providers and pipelines.
“That whole segment has taken a significant decline,” he said.
Co-ops such as Verendrye hope for help from Congress. They are asking for the ability to refinance loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service at lower rates without incurring prepayment penalties. Co-ops secure loans to support electric infrastructure and operations.
Bills have been introduced in the House and the Senate, where Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is a sponsor.
Hauck said Verendrye has $60 million in debt from Rural Utilities Service loans, and he estimates the co-op would save as much as $1 million per year until the loans are paid off, if Congress OKs the request for relief.
The legislation could help the co-op as it replaces aging infrastructure, Hauck said. He estimates 2,100 of the co-op’s 4,600 miles of power lines are near the end of their life. Without an uptick in power demand, co-ops are in a tough spot to make upgrades, he said.
If Verendrye is able to reduce its debt payments and use the savings to modernize its infrastructure, “we could probably do that without having our members pony up and pay more in their rates,” Hauck said.
Statewide, co-ops hold more than $1.6 billion in debt from the Rural Utilities Service. The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives estimates the legislation could save co-ops across the state a total of $35 million per year as they work toward retiring their debt, Executive Vice President and General Manager Josh Kramer told the Tribune.
The chief executive officer of the national association, Jim Matheson, told reporters he hopes the legislation will get wrapped into Congress’s next coronavirus relief package. He indicated that there is bipartisan support.
Hoeven, in a press release earlier this month, said the legislation also would benefit rural telecommunications providers. He said restrictions on the loans “hamper the ability of these organizations to cope with the challenges of COVID-19.”
“The Fed reduced interest rates specifically to help businesses through this difficult time, and it makes sense to enable rural electric cooperatives and telecoms to benefit from this important tool, supporting a stronger recovery in our rural communities,” he said.
The relief for broadband providers would come at a time when more people are depending on internet access to work from home, for distance learning and for telehealth services, Broadband Association of North Dakota Executive Vice President David Crothers told the Tribune.
When Gov. Doug Burgum closed schools in March, all the broadband association members "joined together to provide free broadband service to students without internet connections at home through the end of the school year," he said.
"COVID-19 has negatively affected all of us," he said. "Sen. Hoeven's bill helps make that burden lighter."
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.