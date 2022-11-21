 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rural bankers in region say recession is a reality

Many rural bankers in the 10-state Midwest and Plains region think a recession is coming or is already here.

About three of four bankers surveyed by Creighton University for its Rural Mainstreet Index in October expect a recession to begin next year. One in four bankers say their local economy already is in recession.

“The Rural Mainstreet economy is now experiencing a downturn in economic activity," said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

The slowing economy, strong energy prices, higher borrowing costs and elevated agriculture input costs pushed the survey's business confidence index down to 30.8 from 40.7 in September.

“This is the lowest reading for the confidence index since May 2020,” said Goss. That was around the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Any readings above 50 on the index that ranges from 0 to 100 suggests growth in the months ahead. Readings below 50 suggest contraction. 

The survey's overall economic index in October fell to 44.2 from 46.3 in September. October's survey was below growth-neutral for the fifth consecutive month.

The Rural Mainstreet Index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300 people.

North Dakota's index for October dipped to 49.7 from the previous month's 50. The state’s farmland price index declined to 62.1 from 64.8 in September. The state’s new-hiring index rose from 53.6 to 54.

Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics data over the past 12 months show that North Dakota's Rural Mainstreet economy experienced a 3.4% increase in nonfarm employment, while urban areas in the state gained 2.9% in nonfarm employment.

Ernie Goss

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss

 PROVIDED, DAVE WEAVER
