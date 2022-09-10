Run/walk, ceremony to mark 9/11 in Bismarck; Peace Garden event also set

A run/walk and a remembrance ceremony are planned in Bismarck on Sunday as part of 9/11 commemorations around the state and country.

Participants in the event organized by the Team Red, White and Blue nonprofit will gather in Pioneer Park at 4:45 p.m. and run or walk to the Global War on Terrorism Memorial at the North Dakota National Guard's Fraine Barracks. There will be some brief remarks and an invocation starting at 5:30 p.m. A small social will follow.

The ceremony will be a little less formal than in past years.

"We really just wanted to focus on allowing families and soldiers to spend time over a meal or through a walk, getting a chance to talk and catch up," said Thea Jorgensen, Team RWB state coordinator for the Dakotas and Nebraska.

Jorgenson will speak, along with North Dakota Air National Guard Chaplain Philip Nelson and possibly some attending dignitaries.

The memorial at Fraine Barracks was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2009, honoring 29 North Dakota service members who died in the war on terror that began with the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Peace Garden

The International Peace Garden straddling the U.S.-Canada border north of Dunseith will hold a 9/11 Memorial Event at 11 a.m. Sunday. The free, public event will be at the 9/11 Memorial Site established in 2002 with iron remnants from the collapsed towers at the World Trade Center in New York that were destroyed by terrorists.

If there is bad weather the ceremony will be in the Conservatory lobby. A buffet lunch will follow the ceremony in the Conservatory/Cafe for $15.

“This is always a special and important event at the garden where we reflect on how 9/11 changed the world," CEO Tim Chapman said. "It still serves as a reminder of the importance of peace and strong partnerships like the one between Canada and the United States.”

There will be numerous speakers, including Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Brian Koontz, U.S. consul in Winnipeg. The Bottineau High School Choir will perform.

For more information go to peacegarden.com.