Ruling in Dakota Access Pipeline dispute favors Standing Rock, but fight not over

A federal appeals court largely sided Tuesday with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its long-standing fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline, upholding a lower court decision that revoked a key permit for the line and required a federal agency to conduct a lengthy environmental review.

The order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit does not mean the legal battle is over, nor does it require the pipeline to shut down. The ruling also could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Standing Rock Chairman Mike Faith said the tribe is pleased with the ruling and recalled in an interview how the fight against the pipeline began in 2016 at the confluence of the Missouri and Cannonball rivers. Protest camps popped up, drawing thousands of supporters to the path of pipeline construction. Demonstrators and police squared off for months, resulting in hundreds of arrests.

"For 4 ½ years we stood up to this, from the gathering up there at Cannon Ball and the bridges to taking it to the level of the court," he said. "I think it's a good thing where we're at."

The tribe's attorney, Jan Hasselman, said the ruling "clears away any remaining ambiguity about the legal status of the pipeline."