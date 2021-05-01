Roosevelt Creek fire grows to 4,000 acres; crews battle separate fire in South Unit

High winds fanned the Roosevelt Creek Fire in Little Missouri National Grassland, causing the blaze to nearly quadruple in size.

The fire on Friday was 40% contained and had burned 1,100 acres. By Saturday it had grown to 4,000 acres and was 10% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Wind gusts in the area reached 35 mph, said Michael Hollan, National Weather Service Meteorologist.

Two North Dakota Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters dumped 26 buckets of water – each holding 550 gallons – on the fire to aid firefighters on the ground. The helicopter crews returned on Saturday, the National Guard said.

The fire started Wednesday about 6 miles north of the Wannagan Campground, north of the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. It has threatened multiple structures and residences and oil and gas infrastructure. No structures have been lost, the Forest Service said.