Roosevelt Creek Fire 60% contained; Mandaree fire 50% contained

Firefighters are making progress on two large wildfires burning in western North Dakota.
The Roosevelt Creek Fire in the Little Missouri National Grassland and a fire on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation together have scorched nearly 19 square miles of remote, rugged terrain. No injuries have been reported.
Both fires broke out late last week amid hot, dry, windy conditions. Cooler and potentially wetter weather is in store this week for North Dakota. The National Weather Service forecast calls for high temperatures only in the 50s and 60s through Thursday, and a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain also was falling in some areas Sunday.
Roosevelt Creek Fire
The Roosevelt Creek Fire on Sunday was 60% contained, up from 10% on Saturday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The blaze grew from 1,100 acres on Friday to 4,000 acres on Saturday, pushed by wind gusts of 35 mph. Firefighting efforts were aided Saturday by an air tanker and three National Guard Black Hawk helicopters, the Forest Service said.
The fire started Wednesday about 6 miles north of the Wannagan Campground, north of the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. It has threatened multiple structures and residences and oil and gas infrastructure. No structures have been lost.
The fire did not grow in size overnight, said Misty Hays, district ranger for the grassland's Medora Ranger District. She added that cooler temperatures and higher humidity have slowed the fire’s behavior. The area received sprinkles of rain but "nothing measurable," Hays said.
About 100 people from a number of agencies and fire departments are battling the blaze, Hays said.
The Dakota Prairie Grasslands office has closed all National Forest System lands in the area including roads and trails. That includes the Maah Daah Hey Trail from the Wannagan Trailhead north to the Elkhorn Campground.
Reservation fire
The 8,000-acre fire burning in rugged terrain about 10 miles south of Mandaree was 50% contained Sunday, according to Marle Baker, fire management officer for the Three Affiliated Tribes and chief of the Mandaree Volunteer Fire Department.
Authorities suspect a burning coal seam started the blaze Saturday. Dozens of tribal, state and federal officials were battling the blaze, with the help of National Guard helicopters from South Dakota.
"We had pretty good success last night," Baker said. "We got a little bit of rain, but with the wind that we've got, we're still seeing some (fire) activity in the deep coulees. Up here on top we're in better shape.
"The relative humidity going up is a lot of help," he said.
The fire burned one home, but it was not occupied at the time, according to Baker.
Smoke from the fire drifting south prompted calls to the Morton County Sheriff's Office, authorities said Sunday.
