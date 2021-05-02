Roosevelt Creek Fire 60% contained; Mandaree fire 50% contained

Firefighters are making progress on two large wildfires burning in western North Dakota.

The Roosevelt Creek Fire in the Little Missouri National Grassland and a fire on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation together have scorched nearly 19 square miles of remote, rugged terrain. No injuries have been reported.

Both fires broke out late last week amid hot, dry, windy conditions. Cooler and potentially wetter weather is in store this week for North Dakota. The National Weather Service forecast calls for high temperatures only in the 50s and 60s through Thursday, and a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain also was falling in some areas Sunday.

Roosevelt Creek Fire

The Roosevelt Creek Fire on Sunday was 60% contained, up from 10% on Saturday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The blaze grew from 1,100 acres on Friday to 4,000 acres on Saturday, pushed by wind gusts of 35 mph. Firefighting efforts were aided Saturday by an air tanker and three National Guard Black Hawk helicopters, the Forest Service said.

The fire started Wednesday about 6 miles north of the Wannagan Campground, north of the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. It has threatened multiple structures and residences and oil and gas infrastructure. No structures have been lost.