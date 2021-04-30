Roosevelt Creek Fire 40% contained; rancher drought aid program expanded

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Extreme drought now covers 83% of North Dakota, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday.

The State Water Commission on Friday expanded its Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program to more counties, citing the spread of extreme drought over the past week. Ranchers in all but two counties -- Sargent and Richland in the southeast -- are now eligible for aid.

The commission has about $2.1 million available for the program. As of Friday, more than $1 million in aid had been approved for nearly 250 projects benefiting nearly 200 ranchers. For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov or call the commission’s Planning and Education Division at 701-328-4989.

Documented wildfires in the state now total 333 burning about 47,400 acres, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.

The scorched acreage is five times what burned in the state all of last year. It equates to about 74 square miles, which is more than four times the size of Minot.