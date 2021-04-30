Roosevelt Creek Fire 40% contained; rancher drought aid program expanded

Crews battling the Roosevelt Creek Fire burning in the Little Missouri National Grassland were strengthening the perimeter around the flames Friday and were optimistic about keeping the blaze in check.
Meanwhile, state officials on Friday expanded a cost-share drought aid program that aims to help ranchers maintain a supply of water to their livestock, through such means as new water wells or pipeline extensions.
The 1,100-acre fire in rugged Badlands terrain was 40% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service's Dakota Prairie Grasslands office.
"They pretty much have a box around it, so they're feeling they have it in a place where it's going to hold," said Misty Hayes, district ranger for the grassland's Medora Ranger District.
The 1.7-square-mile fire in Billings County started on Wednesday about 6 miles north of Wannagan Campground, north of the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The cause wasn't immediately determined. No ranches, oil wells or other structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported, according to Hayes.
The only concern was the conditions, she said. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the western half of North Dakota on Friday, citing "critical" fire weather conditions -- dry ground, low humidity and wind gusting to 35 mph.
Extreme drought now covers 83% of North Dakota, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday.
The State Water Commission on Friday expanded its Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program to more counties, citing the spread of extreme drought over the past week. Ranchers in all but two counties -- Sargent and Richland in the southeast -- are now eligible for aid.
The commission has about $2.1 million available for the program. As of Friday, more than $1 million in aid had been approved for nearly 250 projects benefiting nearly 200 ranchers. For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov or call the commission’s Planning and Education Division at 701-328-4989.
Documented wildfires in the state now total 333 burning about 47,400 acres, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.
The scorched acreage is five times what burned in the state all of last year. It equates to about 74 square miles, which is more than four times the size of Minot.
Larger Badlands fires this spring include ones that burned about 3 ½ square miles in the Medora area and an 8-square-mile blaze in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
A change in the weather pattern is coming, according to the weather service. Saturday will be dry and warm, with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. But Sunday through midweek will be cooler -- highs in the 50s and 60s -- with scattered chances for precipitation.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.