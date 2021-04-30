Roosevelt Creek Fire 40% contained; 'critical' fire conditions continue

The Roosevelt Creek Fire burning in the Little Missouri National Grassland has grown to about 1,100 acres but is 40% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service's Dakota Prairie Grasslands office.

Crews late Thursday worked to strengthen the perimeter around the 1.7-square-mile fire area in Billings County and prepare for what the National Weather Service said would be "critical" fire weather conditions Friday, with dry ground, low humidity and wind gusting to 35 mph. The agency issued a red flag warning for the western half of North Dakota.

The Roosevelt Creek Fire started on Wednesday about 6 miles north of Wannagan Campground, north of the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. It was burning in rugged Badlands terrain. The cause wasn't known. There were no immediate reports of damaged structures or injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Extreme drought now covers 83% of North Dakota, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday. Documented wildfires in the state now total 333 burning about 47,400 acres, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.