Rollover crash in Adams County kills Reeder woman

A 54-year-old Reeder woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Adams County.
The woman lost control of her SUV on a gravel road about 3 ½ miles north of Bucyrus shortly before 6:30 p.m. Mountain time Saturday, the Highway Patrol reported.
The SUV went in the ditch and rolled, and the woman was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken to a Hettinger medical center and then flown to a Bismarck hospital, where she died.
Her name was not immediately released.
