Riverdale teen dies in vehicle crash on Garrison Dam

The North Dakota Highway Patrol did not immediately release the 17-year-old’s name. He was eastbound on Highway 200 about 4:30 p.m. and lost control when he moved into the westbound lane to pass another eastbound vehicle that had pulled onto the highway from Fish Hatchery Road. The teen’s car slid into the dam’s overlook parking area and was struck on the passenger side by a westbound vehicle driven by Kevin Bartsch, 32, of Coleharbor, according to the patrol. Both vehicles came to rest in the parking area.