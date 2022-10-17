 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rising farm costs, drought concern rural bankers

  • 0

Rising farm input costs and resurgent drought are big concerns of rural bankers in the region encompassing North Dakota and nine other Midwest and Plains states.

Four of 10 bankers surveyed by Creighton University for its Rural Mainstreet Index in September cited high and escalating costs of inputs such as fertilizer as being the greatest economic challenge to their bank and area over the next 12 months.

“The Rural Mainstreet economy is now experiencing a downturn in economic activity," said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey. "Supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures from higher farm input costs continue to constrain growth. Farmers and bankers are bracing for escalating interest rates, higher farm input costs and drought.”

Drought devastated North Dakota in 2021, but a wet spring wiped it away. None of the state was in any category of drought just three months ago, but below-normal summer precipitation has led to the resurgence of dryness in recent weeks. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 17% of the state in severe drought, with another 72% in moderate drought and 11% considered abnormally dry.

People are also reading…

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

About one of five bank CEOs reported drought impacts were the greatest economic challenge going forward. 

The survey's overall economic index rose to 46.3, up from 44 in August. Any readings above 50 on the index that ranges from 0 to 100 suggests growth in the months ahead. Readings below 50 suggest contraction. September's survey was below growth-neutral for the fourth consecutive month.

The survey index measuring the economic confidence of rural bankers was 40.7, up from 38 in August but still low.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“Increases in interest rates and farm inputs will adversely affect our farmers,” said Jim Eckert, president of Anchor State Bank in Anchor, Illinois.

The Rural Mainstreet Index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300 people.

North Dakota's index for September rose to 50 from 49.2 in August. The state’s farmland price index climbed to 64.8 from 63.9 in August. The state’s new-hiring index dropped to 53.6 from August’s 56.4.

North Dakota has exported $541 million of agriculture products so far this year, up nearly 72% from the same period in 2019, according to the Office of Trade & Economic Analysis.

Proposition 12

Bankers surveyed last month were asked for their assessment of the impact of California's Proposition 12, an animal cruelty law that requires more space for breeding pigs. Pork producers it say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide.

Four of five bankers said they expect any costs related to the law to be paid by consumers. Nearly half of the bankers said they expect little or no economic impact to livestock producers in the region.

The Iowa-based National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation sued over the proposition. The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether California violated the U.S. Constitution with its law.

For the complete Rural Mainstreet report, go to https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/mainstreeteconomy.

Ernie Goss

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss

 PROVIDED, DAVE WEAVER
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota Supreme Court: Judge must revisit abortion order

North Dakota Supreme Court: Judge must revisit abortion order

A North Dakota judge who refused to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect while a clinic’s legal challenge is pending has been ordered to take another look at that decision. The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic’s chances of succeeding and reconsider whether his earlier decision was correct. Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law’s constitutionality is pending. The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants a right to abortion. Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s argued that the judge didn't sufficiently consider whether the clinic's suit would succeed.

Charges filed after 1,000 pounds of explosives discovered in Williston

Charges filed after 1,000 pounds of explosives discovered in Williston

A North Dakota man accused of storing more than 1,000 pounds of homemade explosives in his garage is now facing criminal charges. Court records show 28-year-old Ross Petrie, of Williston, is charged with a felony called ‘release of destructive forces.’ An affidavit of probable cause says law enforcement officers began serving a series of search warrants at Petrie’s residence Oct. 10 after being informed that a narcotics lab could possibly be in operation. According to the affidavit, authorities discovered it was actually an explosives manufacturing operation in the garage of a townhouse complex. Officials say they evacuated more than 10 people from the building in which Petrie’s townhouse was located.

North Dakota term limit foes lack cash to mount opposition

North Dakota term limit foes lack cash to mount opposition

A campaign over whether to impose term limits on North Dakota lawmakers and the governor is a mismatch so far — at least financially. Washington, D.C.-based U.S. Term Limits, has contributed more than $810,000 in the past two years to get the ballot proposal before voters. Lawmakers and opponents complain they can't keep up with out-of-state interests. Opponent say there has been no time to organize and raise funds before the vote. Last month the North Dakota Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the measure should be placed on the November ballot.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News