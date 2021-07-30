Ride against cancer to benefit foundation

The fourteenth annual Saddle Up Against Cancer trail ride will be on Aug. 21 at East Park Lake, north of Wilton.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the trail ride starting at 10 a.m. The ride will last around two hours, concluding with raffles and a bagged lunch.

Participants are to bring their horse and saddle. The event is open to the public and there is a freewill donation. Money raised will benefit the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation, which provides financial support and assistance to patients and their families.

For more information about the ride, call 701-222-6100 or 701-220-5289. For more information about the cancer center or the foundation, go to bismarckcancercenter.com.

