Ride against cancer to benefit foundation
Ride against cancer to benefit foundation

The fourteenth annual Saddle Up Against Cancer trail ride will be on Aug. 21 at East Park Lake, north of Wilton.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the trail ride starting at 10 a.m. The ride will last around two hours, concluding with raffles and a bagged lunch. 

Participants are to bring their horse and saddle. The event is open to the public and there is a freewill donation. Money raised will benefit the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation, which provides financial support and assistance to patients and their families.

For more information about the ride, call 701-222-6100 or 701-220-5289. For more information about the cancer center or the foundation, go to bismarckcancercenter.com.

