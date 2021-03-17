Richardton woman dies in I-94 crash

A Richardton woman was killed Tuesday evening in a two-car crash on Interstate 94 between Richardton and Taylor, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The vehicles collided when one was passing the other, the patrol said. Both vehicles spun and entered the south ditch. The Subaru Forester the Richardton woman was driving rolled. A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a Dickinson woman left the south ditch, crossed both lanes and stopped facing west in the north ditch.

The roadway was wet with scattered slick spots from a rain, sleet and snow mix, the patrol said. The investigation is still under way. The patrol will release the women’s names later.

