Richardton man dies in Sunday rollover

RICHARDTON -- An 18-year-old Richardton man died early Sunday when the car he was driving overturned southeast of Richardton, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The man’s name has not been released.

The man was driving with a passenger south on 85th Avenue Southwest about 7 miles southeast of Richardton when the driver lost control and the vehicle entered the east ditch, the patrol said. The car rolled into a pasture and the driver was ejected. The rollover occurred about 12:15 a.m.

A 19-year-old male passenger in the car was not injured. Neither man wore a seat belt, the patrol said.

