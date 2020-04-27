Rhame man dies in Sunday crash

A Rhame man died Sunday from injuries he suffered when the vehicle he was driving left a gravel road in Bowman County and overturned, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Kevin Neil, 34, was westbound on 82nd Street about a mile east of Rhame when he lost control on a curve and entered the south ditch, the patrol said. The SUV rolled once, and Neil was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. There were no passengers.