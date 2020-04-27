Rhame man dies in Sunday crash

Rhame man dies in Sunday crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A Rhame man died Sunday from injuries he suffered when the vehicle he was driving left a gravel road in Bowman County and overturned, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Kevin Neil, 34, was westbound on 82nd Street about a mile east of Rhame when he lost control on a curve and entered the south ditch, the patrol said. The SUV rolled once, and Neil was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. There were no passengers.

Neil was flown to a Bismarck hospital. The patrol is investigating the crash.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News