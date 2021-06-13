Reyna Bergstrom crowned Miss North Dakota

Miss State Capitol Reyna Bergstrom of Fargo was crowned Miss North Dakota Saturday night by the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization in Williston.

Bergstrom will take over for Miss North Dakota Haley Wolfe of Carrington and continue to promote her social impact initiative, "The Influencer Era: Impact Beyond the Screen." She will compete in the Miss America pageant at Uncasville, Connecticut, in December.

Bergstrom is a 2018 graduate from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. She works as a content specialist with the school's marketing team.

Miss Bonanzaville Grace Ward of was first runner-up, followed by second runner-up Miss West Fargo Emerald Aipperspach. Miss Williston Sydney Helgeson was third runner-up. Miss Upper Missouri Valley Brooke Wetzstein was fourth runner-up.

In the Miss North Dakota's Outstanding Teen competition, Miss Summerfest’s Outstanding Teen Emma Tong took the title. First runner-up was Miss West Fargo’s Outstanding Teen Ilanora Peterson. Miss Grand Forks’ Outstanding Teen Hailey Ernst was second runner-up. Miss Williston’s Outstanding Teen Olivia Rossland was third runner-up. Miss Williams County’s Outstanding Teen Isabel Llewellyn was fourth runner-up.

