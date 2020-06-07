Results of fish-tagging studies in 3 lakes providing good news for anglers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tagging studies indicate that anglers aren’t overfishing one of North Dakota’s crown jewel lakes or smaller prairie waters in the south central part of the state that are turning into walleye hot spots.

That’s important for anglers who frequent Lake Sakakawea or the smaller Lakes Alkaline and Josephine in Kidder County for two reasons. It means the fisheries should continue to provide plenty of bites, and there’s a low likelihood of any new regulations that would lessen fishing opportunities.

Tagging involves putting a metal band on the jaw of a fish. Anglers who catch a tagged fish are asked to report it, along with information such as the tag number, when it was caught and how big it was. The state Game and Fish Department posts signs around lakes with tagged fish to alert anglers to a study. The signs include a QR code -- a type of barcode that can be read by cellphones -- that takes anglers directly to the tagged fish reporting page on the department's website.