Report: North Dakota water systems meet federal standards

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality's 2020 Drinking Water Compliance Report found that 99% of the state's public water systems met all national health-based standards for drinking water.

The agency issued certificates of compliance with the federal Safe Water Drinking Act to 285 public water systems last year.

“The purpose of the annual report is to improve consumer awareness of drinking water compliance issues,” said Greg Wavra, administrator of the department's Drinking Water Program.

Ninety-two major drinking water violations occurred in the state last year, according to the report. A total of 47 out of 391 water systems incurred violations. Consumers should have been informed of the violations by their water suppliers.

“It’s important to understand that most violations referred to in the 2020 report have been resolved,” Wavra said.

The report can be found at https://deq.nd.gov/Publications/MF/ACR/2020acr.pdf. A copy also can be obtained by writing to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Municipal Facilities, 918 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501-1947; or by calling 701-328-5211.

