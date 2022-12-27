Report: Economic outlook positive for North Dakota, metro areas

The economic outlook for North Dakota is positive overall, though a recent decline in the labor force might be cause for concern.

The latest quarterly report for the state from North Dakota State University forecasts wages and gross state product to grow, and tax collections to remain strong. The outlook for the state's three largest cities -- Fargo, Bismarck and Grand Forks -- also is upbeat.

“The North Dakota outlook continues to do well,” said NDSU economics professor Jeremy Jackson, director of the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise. “Forecasts show increasing wages and salaries and a low unemployment rate, but a downward dip in the labor force is troubling for a state that needs workers.”

The positive signs come despite "lackluster" national trends, according to Jackson's report. The national economy is showing signs that a recovery could be coming, but the risk of recession still looms, he said.

North Dakota's unemployment has continued to fall and was just over 2.25% in the third quarter. It should hold steady in the near term, according to the report.

The gross state product has fallen in each of the previous three quarters -- with a year-over-year loss of 2.15% -- but the model is predicting a return to growth in upcoming quarters. Much of the decrease has been driven by inflation.

Tax collections saw an uptick in the second quarter and likely will remain strong with the projections of increasing wages and salaries.

The labor force contracted by almost half a percentage point in the third quarter. The model doesn't predict the trend to continue, but any downward dip is troubling, according to Jackson.

Metro areas

The labor force in the Bismarck metro area is expected to hold constant this quarter and then grow in 2023, according to the report.

Total wages also are expected to continue growing through 2023. The unemployment rate is expected to remain near the current rate of 2.3%. The Bismarck housing price index is showing a mild growth trend over the coming year.

The outlooks for the Fargo and Grand Forks metro areas also are both positive. Both are expected to see rising wages along with a growing labor force and housing index. Fargo should see a steady unemployment rate, and Grand Forks a falling rate.

The North Dakota Forecast Model uses historical data and trends to predict future economic outcomes for the state and its three largest metro areas. The report notes that North Dakota's economy is tied to oil, and the state's economic path can be influenced by changes in the price of crude.

The data for the quarterly report came primarily from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. The full report, with alternative scenarios based on various oil price trends, can be found at https://www.ndsu.edu/centers/pcpe/research/economic_outlook/.