North Dakota wildlife officials are asking for help in locating active bald eagle nests in the state.

An eagle’s nest is easy to distinguish because of its enormous size, according to Game and Fish Department Conservation Biologist Sandra Johnson. Eagles lay eggs in early to mid-March, and they hatch about a month later. There are nearly 350 active bald eagle nests statewide, and they're found in 47 of the 53 counties.

Nest observations should be reported online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Observers are asked not to disturb the nest. Johnson said foot traffic might disturb the bird, likely causing the eagle to leave her eggs or young unattended.