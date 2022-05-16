Replacement Medora Musical co-host named

The upcoming Medora Musical has a new co-host after vocal issues sidelined longtime performer "Cowboy" Chet Wollan.
"Dusty" Tim Drake will join "Calamity" Annie Freres in hosting the long-running Western musical, which runs June 8-Sept. 10.
This is Drake's first year in the musical, though the Wisconsin native performed last fall in the Johnny Cash "Ring of Fire" show at the Old Town Hall Theater in Medora.
Wollan and his wife, Candice, recently announced their plans to step away for the summer. Candice Wollan has performed for years as a Burning Hills singer.
The 12-member Burning Hills Singers feature three North Dakota natives -- Damon Fichter, of Dickinson; Taylor Leet, of Bismarck; and Jeanna Zenz, of Watford City -- and three new performers.
The six-member Coal Diggers Band includes a new guitarist this summer.
The cast is in Medora for rehearsals.
The Medora Musical had its second-best attendance year in 2021, drawing nearly 124,000 people, just a few dozen shy of the record 2015 season.
