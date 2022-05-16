 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Replacement Medora Musical co-host named

  • 0
Freres-Drake

Freres, Drake

The upcoming Medora Musical has a new co-host after vocal issues sidelined longtime performer "Cowboy" Chet Wollan.

"Dusty" Tim Drake will join "Calamity" Annie Freres in hosting the long-running Western musical, which runs June 8-Sept. 10.

This is Drake's first year in the musical, though the Wisconsin native performed last fall in the Johnny Cash "Ring of Fire" show at the Old Town Hall Theater in Medora.

Wollan and his wife, Candice, recently announced their plans to step away for the summer. Candice Wollan has performed for years as a Burning Hills singer.

The 12-member Burning Hills Singers feature three North Dakota natives -- Damon Fichter, of Dickinson; Taylor Leet, of Bismarck; and Jeanna Zenz, of Watford City -- and three new performers.

The six-member Coal Diggers Band includes a new guitarist this summer. 

The cast is in Medora for rehearsals. 

People are also reading…

The Medora Musical had its second-best attendance year in 2021, drawing nearly 124,000 people, just a few dozen shy of the record 2015 season.

+2 
Annie Freres

Freres

 PROVIDED
+2 
Tim Drake

Drake

 PROVIDED

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Resigning North Dakota senator led lawmakers in travel costs: Holmberg made 70 trips in 10 years

Resigning North Dakota senator led lawmakers in travel costs: Holmberg made 70 trips in 10 years

A North Dakota state senator who is resigning following a report about text messages he exchanged with an inmate ran up travel expenses the past decade that are more than 14 times what lawmakers bill state taxpayers on average. Travel records reviewed by The Associated Press show Republican Ray Holmberg has made taxpayer-funded trips to four dozen U.S. cities, China, Canada and several countries in Europe. He was reimbursed about $126,000 for nearly 70 trips — all out of state — over the past decade. Holmberg, who became one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers in a career that spanned 46 years, announced this month that he would resign June 1 following a report that he had traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges.

Bobcat to locate new assembly plant in Minnesota

Bobcat to locate new assembly plant in Minnesota

Bobcat Company has announced plans for a new assembly plant in Minnesota. The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the fourth quarter. Bobcat will hire more than 100 people for the new plant, the company’s third location in Minnesota. It also has a manufacturing facility in Litchfield, where it recently invested in a $26 million expansion, and an office in downtown Minneapolis. Bobcat said it will initially concentrate on hiring material handlers, assemblers and warehouse associates for both first and second shifts.  

Man facing possible life sentence is a lottery winner in SD

A man facing a possible life sentence on federal drug and money laundering charges has won the lottery in South Dakota. KELO-TV reports 45-year-old Canbie Thompson was featured on the state lottery’s website for winning $40,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to the charges which resulted from a larger Minnehaha County drug bust involving 11 pounds of methamphetamine and seven other defendants. According to court documents, when police pulled Thompson over last year, they found drugs in his car. He also admitted he was involved in a money-laundering scheme to hide drug money. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas Supreme Court rules state can investigate parents of trans kids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News