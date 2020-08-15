Renowned local dog trainer Ness inducted into National Bird Dog Hall of Fame

MENOKEN -- When Tom Ness got shot in the back in 1992 and was nearly killed, he told himself that if he survived the ordeal, he would quit his day job and train dogs full time.
Now in 2020, he was inducted into the National Bird Dog Hall of Fame for a lifetime of achievement with training his beloved cocker spaniels for field trial competitions.
Ness was part of the movement that brought cocker and springer spaniels back from near extinction in the U.S. He’s trained hundreds of dogs over the years, including many for investment bankers and other wealthy businessmen. He said he once sold a trained Labrador to Ernest Hemingway’s son, Patrick. Another time, a client flew him to a field trial in Maine in his private jet.
“I probably haven’t worked a day for 30 years,” Ness said during a recent interview at Oahe Kennels in Menoken. “My daughter is a veterinarian in Idaho, and she always says ‘When are you going to retire, dad?’ And I just say, ‘You know, I do what I like to do all day long, and when I get sick of this I go fishing, so what the hell would I retire to?’”
Ness, 67, grew up a “city kid” in Grand Forks but always wanted to have a “bunch of animals.” He got his first dog while living in Grand Forks and would go out to train it at Kellys Slough just west of town.
Ness got his geology degree from the University of North Dakota in December 1976. Then he moved west, first to Wyoming, then Colorado. He still calls the area home, as he and his wife winter in Denver. The 10 years he spent in the region as a young man is when he was first introduced to field trials, because there wasn't much bird hunting to be had there.
While living near Aspen, he made his first foray into professional training after he met a few “high rollers” who wanted their dogs trained.
Once he moved back to North Dakota, the buddies he made while out west would come to visit him twice a year to hunt birds in a region renowned for its pheasants. It was on one of these trips that the fateful shooting occurred.
According to Bismarck Tribune stories that chronicled the event in 1992, 39-year-old Ness was leading two carloads of Colorado hunters through eastern Hettinger County on the morning of the pheasant hunting season’s opening day. He was sitting in the front passenger seat when he saw a pheasant rooster flit out of a bush about 50 yards ahead of the vehicle.
He told the hunter sitting directly behind him to get ready, but the hunter loaded his shells before getting out of the vehicle, rather than getting out first like it's supposed to be done.
The car hit a bump in the road and the over-under, double-barrel 12-gauge Beretta shotgun in his hands went off. One shell ripped through the floor of the car and one went through the seat into Ness’s backside, inches away from his spine.
He said he felt like someone had given him a swift kick to the rear end.
“I felt real distressed, obviously, but not really in any pain. I thought, ‘How the hell do we get out of here as quick as possible?’” Ness told Tribune writer Peter Salter in 1992.
A retired Las Vegas emergency room physician who was with the hunting party kept pressure on the wound and repeatedly asked Ness to wiggle his toes to check if he was paralyzed as the group sped to the nearest hospital in Elgin, 20 minutes away.
He was airlifted from the Elgin hospital to CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck, where he had multiple emergency surgeries and spent 17 days in the intensive care unit. After leaving the ICU, he spent nearly a year recovering at his home east of Bismarck.
The accident turned out to be a watershed moment for Ness’s dog training career. He quit his day job as a project engineer for the Public Service Commission and received a large insurance payout for the accidental shooting. The insurance money enabled him to purchase 320 acres of land in Menoken, the home of Oahe Kennels, where he still trains dogs to this day.
“At the time, I thought, ‘If I get out of this I’m going to quit my job and go train dogs (full time).’ So here I am,” Ness said, lightly rapping his knuckles on the dog trailer.
Ness currently trains 12 dogs at a time for clients and a few more that he keeps for himself. He used to train more for clients, sometimes 16 or even greater, but he’s getting older and can’t keep up with them like he used to.
Being a professional dog trainer is a full-time commitment that requires consistency to be successful, Ness said. He has a tried-and-tested daily routine that he takes his dogs through every morning.
“Every day, the first thing I do is take out the puppies, take them around a little bit and let them walk around,” Ness said. “If they are just in the kennel, that’s no good for them. They’ve got to have stimulation and, you know, be socialized.”
His regiment focuses on basic obedience training because, in Ness’s words, “It just makes every dog that much easier to be around.”
“The foundation of everything I do is basic obedience. Every dog ... is a pack animal, from a chihuahua to a rottweiler -- I’ve trained every kind -- and they crave order. In a pack there’s a leader and a bunch of followers, and the followers follow unerringly, and the leader leads and isn’t necessarily gentle and mollycoddles them -- he’s the boss. And so dogs crave that,” Ness said.
He gestures to the pooch on his leash.
“This guy now, if you look at his tail and his demeanor, he’s happy. And he wasn’t happy before, he was kind of miserable, because something inside him says ‘You might have to be the boss’ so then he’s kind of a pain.”
Ness only has two obedience commands: sit and heel. When it comes time to train the dogs for bird hunting, he has three straightforward commands: change direction, come back, and stop and sit.
The training begins very simple and straightforward. Ness will leave something for the dog to retrieve in his large front yard. When they successfully retrieve the object, he’ll lavish them with rubs, pats and scratches, all while lovingly telling them what a good dog they are to reinforce the behavior.
As training progresses, Ness makes it complicated by adding in various distractions, such as a clap of his hands or a shot of his starter pistol, to prepare the dogs for the hectic nature of a hunt or a field trial.
“Once I get ‘em kind of really going, then I start trying to add in other stuff to get them distracted. Then I can make a correction, and they realize that if things get distracting, I’d better watch him because this is another set up. That’s how they learn,” Ness said. “Distraction is kinda that key.”
Training the most advanced dogs involves live birds. The birds’ heads are spun around to disorient them before they’re hidden in a field for the dogs to sniff out. Oahe Kennels has coops with three types of birds -- pigeons, quail and chuckers.
Pigeons are considered an invasive species, so Ness grabs three and heads out to place them in the field.
Now it's Nugget’s turn to shine.
Nugget, short for Oahe Golden Nugget, is a 5-year-old, golden-haired, floppy-eared cocker spaniel. She’s a field trial champion and is currently one of Ness’s top dogs. She’s the “quintessential cocker spaniel” and a good house pet, but when that dog whistle blows she’s ready to go to work.
With a call and a gesture from Ness, Nugget bounds into the grass in search of a bird.
Cocker spaniels are considered a jack-of-all-trades breed that can do several things well, but they are a top choice for pheasant hunters. They’re strong, fast and small, allowing them to swiftly cut through thick grasses and drive roosting pheasants into the air before the speedy birds can flee on foot.
Another signal from Ness, and Nugget sets off in a new direction, using her short legs to taking quick strides through the field. Once she has the scent, her body language shifts, almost as if to say “I’ve got something.”
Nugget rushes into the bush where the pigeon was placed. The bird pops up in the air, Ness swiftly aims, fires, and the bird drops dead to the ground.
Nugget didn’t react to the gunshot and is now calmly sitting in the field, waiting for her next command.
Ness simply has to say the dog’s name -- “Nugget” -- and she retrieves the bird and brings it to his feet.
“Her instinct is just to catch it and kill it and eat it (the bird),” Ness said. But she doesn’t, because her relationship with Ness is so well established that she knows that the “pack leader” gets the first pick.
“That’s the finished product there,” he said, gesturing to Nugget. “That’s what I do in a day. I just kind of keep doing it over and over again.”
The entire training process can take several months, but the final product is a well-behaved house pet that can efficiently hunt upland game birds.
Ness walks several miles each morning going through his daily training routine. Once his arthritic knees get too sore around 11 a.m., he’ll call it a day and go fishing.
Ness said he first decided to train cocker spaniels because they were a less common breed that were harder to find trained.
“The generation before me, there were working cockers and then they sort of disappeared. That’s kind of what at first steered me to the cockers over springers (spaniels),” Ness said. “The guys that are a little older than I am had ‘em as kids and they’re calling about ‘Where can I find a working cocker?’ and they’re the guys with money. So at first it was more of the business thing. Then I kinda fell for that crazy personality that they have.”
Business is still good, however, with pedigree cocker spaniel puppies going upwards of a thousand dollars apiece. The sport of field trials and dog hunting are frequented by the wealthy, and they will pay a pretty penny for a premium pooch. Ness breeds cocker spaniels and will either sell the puppies right away or train them out and sell them later.
Despite being associated with wealth, Ness said the sport of field trials is diverse and attracts people from all walks of life. He told a story of a New York business owner befriending a Minnesota lumber delivery driver because of the latter’s ability to train dogs.
“It’s a great equalizer,” Ness said. “The guy with all the money is like 'I wish I could be like him.’”
The interest in cocker spaniel field trials has blossomed over the years, according to Ness. Field trials are outdoor competitions that simulate a hunt in which dogs score points based on their hunting abilities and instincts. When Ness first got into the sport in the late 1970s and early 1980s, there were a handful of field trial competitions across the country. Now there are dozens a year, if not hundreds, including some that are held locally.
It was his longstanding participation and promotion of cocker spaniel field trials that got him inducted into the National Bird Dog Hall of Fame at Grand Junction, Tenn., earlier this year. He’s trained 30 field trial champions and one national champion over the course of his career, and has no plans to stop anytime soon.
“It keeps me young,” Ness said of his occupation and passion. “My favorite things to do are sit in my driveway and drink beer and smoke cigars. If I retire that’s probably where I’ll end up, and I just don’t think I would last that long. So I think I’m going to stick with this as long as I can.”
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
