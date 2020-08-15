Renowned local dog trainer Ness inducted into National Bird Dog Hall of Fame

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MENOKEN -- When Tom Ness got shot in the back in 1992 and was nearly killed, he told himself that if he survived the ordeal, he would quit his day job and train dogs full time.

Now in 2020, he was inducted into the National Bird Dog Hall of Fame for a lifetime of achievement with training his beloved cocker spaniels for field trial competitions.

Ness was part of the movement that brought cocker and springer spaniels back from near extinction in the U.S. He’s trained hundreds of dogs over the years, including many for investment bankers and other wealthy businessmen. He said he once sold a trained Labrador to Ernest Hemingway’s son, Patrick. Another time, a client flew him to a field trial in Maine in his private jet.

“I probably haven’t worked a day for 30 years,” Ness said during a recent interview at Oahe Kennels in Menoken. “My daughter is a veterinarian in Idaho, and she always says ‘When are you going to retire, dad?’ And I just say, ‘You know, I do what I like to do all day long, and when I get sick of this I go fishing, so what the hell would I retire to?’”

Ness, 67, grew up a “city kid” in Grand Forks but always wanted to have a “bunch of animals.” He got his first dog while living in Grand Forks and would go out to train it at Kellys Slough just west of town.