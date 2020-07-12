Renewable Energy Program accepting applications

Renewable Energy Program accepting applications

The North Dakota Industrial Commission is accepting applications through Aug. 1 for the North Dakota Renewable Energy Program.

The program funds projects that involve research and development of renewable energy technologies and processes that have strong growth potential in North Dakota. 

The Legislature established the program in 2007 to provide funding for research, development, marketing and education to foster growth of renewable energy including wind, biofuels, biomass, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal and hydrogen. 

For more information, contact Jonathan Russo (701-226-2767) or Andrea Pfennig (701-955-8369) or go to www.nd.gov/ndic/renew-infopage.htm.  

