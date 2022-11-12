 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remains of North Dakota soldier killed in WWII to be buried

Army Pfc. Robert L. Alexander

The remains of a North Dakota soldier killed during World War II are being buried Monday at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Army Pfc. Robert L. Alexander, a Tolley native, was a member of the 105th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Division, according to the Army. His unit was fighting the Japanese on Saipan in the Mariana Islands on July 7, 1944, when he was killed in action after the Japanese general on Saipan ordered his forces into a mass suicide, or “banzai,” attack against the 105th's lines. He was 27 years old.

After the war the American Graves Registration Service searched for and disinterred remains on Saipan but could not identify any as Alexander. He was declared non-recoverable in September 1949.

Remains of an unknown soldier were later recovered from Saipan and interred in the Fort William McKinley Cemetery, now the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in the Philippines. After research determined that the remains could likely be identified, they were disinterred in January 2019, and sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii for analysis.

The remains were identified as Alexander on June 21 of this year through circumstantial and material evidence as well as dental, anthropological and DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the Counts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Graveside services for Alexander on Monday will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, of Alexandria, Virginia. For more information on Alexander, go to https://bit.ly/3SZHXIM.

