Remains identified as North Dakota soldier killed in World War II

Military officials have identified the remains of a North Dakota soldier who was killed during World War II.

Army Pfc. Robert Alexander, 27, of Tolley, was killed July 7, 1944, during a Japanese suicide attack against the 105th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Division, on Saipan in the Mariana Islands.

The American Graves Registration Service disinterred remains on Saipan after the war but was unable to identify any as Alexander. He was declared nonrecoverable in September 1949.

Remains of an unknown soldier buried in the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines were disinterred in January 2019 and sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii for analysis.

Scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, circumstantial and material evidence, and DNA analysis. The remains were identified as Alexander on June 21 of this year.

Alexander’s name is recorded in the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Alexander will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a date yet to be determined.