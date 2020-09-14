 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remaining fall wild turkey licenses available Wednesday

Remaining fall wild turkey licenses available Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

More than 600 licenses remain in seven units after the fall wild turkey license lottery.

Unsuccessful applicants in the lottery will have a refund issued directly to their credit card. All remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 8 a.m. Central time Wednesday. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses. 

Resident and nonresident hunters must purchase a license online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov

The fall turkey season runs Oct. 10 through next Jan. 3. The state is issuing 3,785 licenses, 125 more than last year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News