Remaining fall wild turkey licenses available Wednesday

More than 600 licenses remain in seven units after the fall wild turkey license lottery.
Unsuccessful applicants in the lottery will have a refund issued directly to their credit card. All remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 8 a.m. Central time Wednesday. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses.
Resident and nonresident hunters must purchase a license online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.
The fall turkey season runs Oct. 10 through next Jan. 3. The state is issuing 3,785 licenses, 125 more than last year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!